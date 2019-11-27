2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM

,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN(NO ACCIDENT),$6788,+HST &

LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES &TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING

416)565-8644

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats Exterior Winter Tires Warranty Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.