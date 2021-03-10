Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

146,941 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

Auto se w/tech pck

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

Auto se w/tech pck

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Certified

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

146,941KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6719198
  VIN: KMHD35LE3DU018810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,941 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic white on black leather interior navigation back up camera panoramic sunroof heated seats heated steering wheel low kms power windows power locks power mirrors push start stop button bluetooth aux cruise control Airconditioning comes certified included in the price. all you pay is price plus tax. you can call us at 6476275600 to book an appointment for a test drive at 485 rogers rd toronto. please visit our website at www.letsdothisautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

