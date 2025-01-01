$10,900+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Genesis
5.0L V8|R-SPEC|NAVI|LEATHER|SUNROOF|19in ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# KMHGC4DH5DU216417, 5.0L V8, R-SPEC, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, VENTILATED SEATS, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, LEXICON Premiun Audio (17 Speakers), BLUETOOTH, REMOTE STARTER, Adaptive Cruise Cntrl., Lane Departure Warning System, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Climate Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Driver Memory Seats, White on Black Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Lexicon Audio System with 17 Premium Speakers, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, FOG Lights, Adaptive Auto Headlights, Rear Window Defroster, Tinted Glass, Heated Outside Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING:
9.99% APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
