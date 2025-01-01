Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# KMHGC4DH5DU216417, 5.0L V8, R-SPEC, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, VENTILATED SEATS, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, LEXICON  Premiun Audio (17 Speakers), BLUETOOTH, REMOTE STARTER, Adaptive Cruise Cntrl., Lane Departure Warning System, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Climate Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Driver Memory Seats, White on Black Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Lexicon Audio System with 17 Premium Speakers, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, FOG Lights, Adaptive Auto Headlights, Rear Window Defroster, Tinted Glass, Heated Outside Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p> </p><p>FINANCING:</p><p> </p><p>9.99% APR  (Annual Percentage Rate)</p><p>OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> </p><p>Our Price Includes:</p><p> </p><p>1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.</p><p>2.Administration Fee.</p><p>3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).</p><p>4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.</p><p>5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> </p><p>Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p> </p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2013 Hyundai Genesis

137,000 KM

Details Description

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Genesis

5.0L V8|R-SPEC|NAVI|LEATHER|SUNROOF|19in ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
13165484

2013 Hyundai Genesis

5.0L V8|R-SPEC|NAVI|LEATHER|SUNROOF|19in ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1762814117707
  2. 1762814118150
  3. 1762814118599
  4. 1762814119058
  5. 1762814119478
  6. 1762814119907
  7. 1762814120345
  8. 1762814120799
  9. 1762814121207
  10. 1762814121633
  11. 1762814122069
  12. 1762814122488
  13. 1762814122925
  14. 1762814123335
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHGC4DH5DU216417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# KMHGC4DH5DU216417, 5.0L V8, R-SPEC, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, VENTILATED SEATS, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, LEXICON  Premiun Audio (17 Speakers), BLUETOOTH, REMOTE STARTER, Adaptive Cruise Cntrl., Lane Departure Warning System, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Climate Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Driver Memory Seats, White on Black Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Lexicon Audio System with 17 Premium Speakers, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, FOG Lights, Adaptive Auto Headlights, Rear Window Defroster, Tinted Glass, Heated Outside Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

FINANCING:

 

9.99% APR  (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis 5.0L V8|R-SPEC|NAVI|LEATHER|SUNROOF|19in ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Hyundai Genesis 5.0L V8|R-SPEC|NAVI|LEATHER|SUNROOF|19in ALLOYS 137,000 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Quest LE|NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PWR. DOORS for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Nissan Quest LE|NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PWR. DOORS 120,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volvo C30 T5|SUNROOF|ALLOY WHEELS for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Volvo C30 T5|SUNROOF|ALLOY WHEELS 180,000 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2013 Hyundai Genesis