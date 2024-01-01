$13,954+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
LIMITED, ALLOYS, HTD REAR SEATS, LOW KMS!!
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
LIMITED, ALLOYS, HTD REAR SEATS, LOW KMS!!
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
$13,954
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,029 KM
Vehicle Description
HOW DOES HYUNDAI DO IT?? A rare chance to own an affordable, good mileage family Crossover- LOADED is seldom offered at this pricepoint. Santa Fe 2.0T SPORT with luxuries throughout. Black on Heated & Ventilated Charcoal Leather, Alloys, Heated Rear Seats, Bluetooth Integration, Heated Steering, NAVI, Reverse Cam, the list of goodies could keep on going! Accident and lien-free history, non-smoker vehicle showing real pride of ownership bumper to liftgate. Don't spend another day commuting in that worn, unsafe beater; Select Auto Centre makes upgrading SIMPLE thanks to flexible monthly/ Bi-weekly programs your pick OAC. Terrific kms for the model year, visit today & drive home upgraded @ $13,954.00 + HST & Licensing
**Select Auto makes approvals happen for good credit, noooo credit or BAD credit- EVERYBODY DRIVES!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & upgrade your ride today!! Prefer a particular vehicle not showing in inventory? We source that ideal make of car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service and repair. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.
Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
Call Dealer
416-841-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-841-7058