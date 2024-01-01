2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Menu
<p>HOW DOES HYUNDAI DO IT??  A rare chance to own an affordable, good mileage family Crossover- LOADED is seldom offered at this pricepoint.  Santa Fe 2.0T SPORT with luxuries throughout.  Black on Heated & Ventilated Charcoal Leather, Alloys, Heated Rear Seats, Bluetooth Integration, Heated Steering, NAVI, Reverse Cam, the list of goodies could keep on going!  Accident and lien-free history, non-smoker vehicle showing real pride of ownership bumper to liftgate.  Dont spend another day commuting in that worn, unsafe beater; Select Auto Centre makes upgrading SIMPLE thanks to flexible monthly/ Bi-weekly programs your pick OAC.  Terrific kms for the model year, visit today & drive home upgraded @ $13,954.00 + HST & Licensing </p><p>**Select Auto makes approvals happen for good credit, noooo credit or BAD credit- EVERYBODY DRIVES!!  Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & upgrade your ride today!! Prefer a particular vehicle not showing in inventory? We source that ideal make of car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service and repair. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**  </p>

142,029 KM

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

142,029KM
Used
VIN 5XYZUDLA2DG047523

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,029 KM

HOW DOES HYUNDAI DO IT??  A rare chance to own an affordable, good mileage family Crossover- LOADED is seldom offered at this pricepoint.  Santa Fe 2.0T SPORT with luxuries throughout.  Black on Heated & Ventilated Charcoal Leather, Alloys, Heated Rear Seats, Bluetooth Integration, Heated Steering, NAVI, Reverse Cam, the list of goodies could keep on going!  Accident and lien-free history, non-smoker vehicle showing real pride of ownership bumper to liftgate.  Don't spend another day commuting in that worn, unsafe beater; Select Auto Centre makes upgrading SIMPLE thanks to flexible monthly/ Bi-weekly programs your pick OAC.  Terrific kms for the model year, visit today & drive home upgraded @ $13,954.00 + HST & Licensing 

**Select Auto makes approvals happen for good credit, noooo credit or BAD credit- EVERYBODY DRIVES!!  Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & upgrade your ride today!! Prefer a particular vehicle not showing in inventory? We source that ideal make of car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service and repair. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**  

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

