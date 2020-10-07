Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

134,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

MTM Auto Sales Ltd

416-745-0630

LIMITED

Location

MTM Auto Sales Ltd

5401 Steeles Avenue W., Unit #2, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

416-745-0630

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6156576
  • Stock #: 12905
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF6DU029149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO  HIDDEN FEE,CLEAN CARPROOF,ACCIDENT FREE, MINT CONDITION. SAFTY INCLUDED.PURCHASE THIS BEAUTIFUL & ECONOMY CAR TODAY AND GET WITH 36 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY UP TO $1000.00 PER CLAIM FOR FREE.SPECIAL LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE .EVERYONE WELLCOME ,GOOD,NEW AND BAD CREDIT.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Privacy Glass
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

