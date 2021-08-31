2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,499 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 9 4 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7747833

7747833 VIN: 5XYZT3LB0DG075018

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 169,945 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

