2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

169,945 KM

Details Description Features

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL/AUTO/4CYLINDER/HTDSEATS/BLUETOOTH/CERTIFIED

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL/AUTO/4CYLINDER/HTDSEATS/BLUETOOTH/CERTIFIED

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

169,945KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7747833
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB0DG075018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,945 KM

Vehicle Description

4 CYLINDER AUTOMATIC NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR PROOF ONTARIO VEHICLE KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH HEATED STEERING WHEEL CRUISE CONTROL ALLOY WHEELS POWER TRUNK RELEASE BUTTON REAR FOLDING SEATS AIR CONDITIONING POWER OTLET AUX CD COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE . ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 

Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 

 

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 

 

Trade-ins welcome!!! 

 

Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 

 

 

 

lets do this auto sales inc. 

 

647 627 56 00 

 

www.letsdothisautosales.ca 

Address: 

 

485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

