2013 Hyundai Sonata

113,954 KM

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

113,954KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10050831
  • Stock #: PC9320
  • VIN: KMHEC4A40DA082555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Venetian Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9320
  • Mileage 113,954 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID | HEATED SEATS IN FRONT AND REAR | SUNROOF | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | 18-INCH WHEELS | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUEOOTH CONNECTIVITY | CRUSIE CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER WINDOWS | POWER SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







With the Sonata Hybrid, you'll go the extra mile while minimizing your carbon footprint. Its powerful hybrid engine seamlessly blends a gasoline engine with an electric motor, delivering exceptional fuel efficiency. Embrace eco-consciousness and enjoy the freedom to explore without constant worries about fuel consumption.







The 2013 Sonata Hybrid is equipped with a host of innovative features to make your journeys more enjoyable and convenient. Stay connected on the go with the integrated Bluetooth hands-free phone system, keeping you in touch with loved ones while keeping your hands on the wheel. The available navigation system guides you effortlessly to your destination, ensuring you never miss a turn. Embrace the future of driving technology with the Sonata Hybrid.







Your safety is paramount, which is why the 2013 Sonata Hybrid comes equipped with a range of cutting-edge safety features. From the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system to the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and an advanced airbag system, every detail is designed to provide you with peace of mind during your journeys.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
door pockets
Air filtration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights

Mechanical

Tool Kit
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.32

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Power Options

Power

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Additional Features

Rear
3
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
8
digital odometer
auto on/off
USB
Braking Assist
Lumbar
integrated turn signals
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Jack
4
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Crumple zones: front
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Navigation system: touch screen display
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Interior accents: chrome
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Headlights: LED
Electric Motor HP: 47
Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 5500
Spare tire kit
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Storage: accessory hook
Front wipers: speed sensitive
Body side moldings: chrome
Center console: dual level
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
variable intermittent
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm
Rear brake diameter: 11.2
Window defogger: rear
Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 4500
Steering ratio: 14.5
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 15 mm
Premium brand: Infinity
Infotainment: Blue Link
Watts: 400
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
horn/light operation
vehicle location
low oil level
maintenance scheduling
metallic-tone
front console with armrest and storage
Electric Motor Torque: 151
Smart device app compatibility: MyHyundai with Blue Link
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 35
Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 159
Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 154

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

