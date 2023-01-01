$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata
Hybrid SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10050831
- Stock #: PC9320
- VIN: KMHEC4A40DA082555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Venetian Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,954 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID | HEATED SEATS IN FRONT AND REAR | SUNROOF | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | 18-INCH WHEELS | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUEOOTH CONNECTIVITY | CRUSIE CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER WINDOWS | POWER SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
With the Sonata Hybrid, you'll go the extra mile while minimizing your carbon footprint. Its powerful hybrid engine seamlessly blends a gasoline engine with an electric motor, delivering exceptional fuel efficiency. Embrace eco-consciousness and enjoy the freedom to explore without constant worries about fuel consumption.
The 2013 Sonata Hybrid is equipped with a host of innovative features to make your journeys more enjoyable and convenient. Stay connected on the go with the integrated Bluetooth hands-free phone system, keeping you in touch with loved ones while keeping your hands on the wheel. The available navigation system guides you effortlessly to your destination, ensuring you never miss a turn. Embrace the future of driving technology with the Sonata Hybrid.
Your safety is paramount, which is why the 2013 Sonata Hybrid comes equipped with a range of cutting-edge safety features. From the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system to the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and an advanced airbag system, every detail is designed to provide you with peace of mind during your journeys.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
