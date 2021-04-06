2013 Hyundai Sonata

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,500 + taxes & licensing 2 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6979985

6979985 Stock #: 59-210/29//15//ALV

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 59-210/29//15//ALV

Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Features Warranty Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.