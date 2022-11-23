2013 Hyundai Tucson

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 4 4 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9414055

9414055 Stock #: 16543

16543 VIN: KM8JTCAC7DU582548

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16543

Mileage 92,445 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Power Windows/Locks Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.