2013 Hyundai Veloster

205,000 KM

$5,488

+ tax & licensing
Man,TECH,LTD,ROOF,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Man,TECH,LTD,ROOF,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,488

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6328476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX VERIFIED,VELOSTER TECK,NAVIGATION,PANORAMIC ROOF,HEATED SEATS,PUSH BUTTON START,BLUETOOTH,4 BRANS NEW TIRES,$5488,+HST & LICENSING,416)565-8644FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

