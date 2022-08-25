Menu
2013 Hyundai Veloster

102,034 KM

$9,899

+ tax & licensing
$9,899

+ taxes & licensing

City South Fine Cars Inc.

416-787-8500

2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

-> 100% APPROVED FINANCING

2013 Hyundai Veloster

-> 100% APPROVED FINANCING

Location

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

416-787-8500

$9,899

+ taxes & licensing

102,034KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9001156
  • Stock #: 293
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE8DU170103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 102,034 KM

Vehicle Description

Warranty available on all vehicles! Keep your peace of mind with our range of warranty options starting from just 3 months up to 4 years! Every warranty we provide is fully insured and Canada wide. Credit protection options are available as well, peace of mind  is what we strive for here.

 

Financing available! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? New to the country?No problem, we guarantee approval! Low finance rates available on applicable credit. We will have our team make sure to get you the best loan possible! 100% open and transparent financing process, leave with 0 doubts!

 

Build or repair your credit with us! All of our loans are reported as a tradeline to both Equifax and Transunion credit bureaus! Don’t be fooled by the other guys! With positive payment history on a bi-weekly or monthly tradeline you can repair or rebuild your credit in no time!

 

Service with us! Put yourself at ease with our customer dedicated mechanics. We will service and maintain everything we sell! Our mechanic is dedicated to only working on our clients vehicles, so there will be no long waits to get an appointment and your service and maintenance fees will be at the best price possible! Let us keep your car working at its best!

 

All vehicles come with a vehicle history report.

 

As per OMVIC Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695. Extensive inspection and servicing included! Ask us about the services included in our Certification package today for more information! 

 

 

This vehicle is under the ownership of Priority Car Financing Corp. and could be retailed or wholesale’d from Priority Car Financing Corp.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

City South Fine Cars Inc.

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

