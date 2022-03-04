$19,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti EX37
Journey AWD Sunroof Leather Heatd Camera Certified
Location
GTA Direct Auto
1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8498054
- Stock #: 480421
- VIN: JN1BJ0HR7DM480421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,946 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Infiniti EX37 Journey
All Wheel Drive
CERTIFIED !
95K ORIGINAL KM ! CLEAN CARFAX ! BRAND NEW TIRES ! BRAND NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS ! FRESH SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE ! READY TO GO ! 24 HOUR OR LESS TURNAROUND DELIVERY FROM PURCHASE DATE !
SUNROOF WITH POWER SLIDING GLASS ! REAR VIEW CAMERA ! HEATED SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! XENON HEADLIGHTS ! REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND LOCK ! KEYLESS START GO ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! PREMIUM ALLOY JOURNEY WHEELS ! POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY AND LUMBAR SUPPORT ! ANTHRACITE POPLAR WOOD TRIM !
PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !!
Beautiful DARK RED METALLIC ON BROWN LEATHER AND WOOD Interior!!
DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT
VISIT US 1749 WESTON RD TORONTO ON M9N1V5
Vehicle Features
