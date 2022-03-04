Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Infiniti EX37

95,946 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

GTA Direct Auto

416-408-1585

Contact Seller
2013 Infiniti EX37

2013 Infiniti EX37

Journey AWD Sunroof Leather Heatd Camera Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Infiniti EX37

Journey AWD Sunroof Leather Heatd Camera Certified

Location

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

416-408-1585

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,946KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8498054
  • Stock #: 480421
  • VIN: JN1BJ0HR7DM480421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,946 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Infiniti EX37 Journey

All Wheel Drive

CERTIFIED !

95K ORIGINAL KM ! CLEAN CARFAX ! BRAND NEW TIRES ! BRAND NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS ! FRESH SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE ! READY TO GO ! 24 HOUR OR LESS TURNAROUND DELIVERY FROM PURCHASE DATE !

SUNROOF WITH POWER SLIDING GLASS ! REAR VIEW CAMERA ! HEATED SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! XENON HEADLIGHTS ! REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND LOCK ! KEYLESS START GO ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! PREMIUM ALLOY JOURNEY WHEELS ! POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY AND LUMBAR SUPPORT ! ANTHRACITE POPLAR WOOD TRIM !  

PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !!

Beautiful DARK RED METALLIC ON BROWN LEATHER AND WOOD Interior!!

DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT

416-408-1585

CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE !

DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE !

VISIT US 1749 WESTON RD TORONTO ON M9N1V5

WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA

 

While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of this information, any changes, updates or corrections (Features/Price) may not be reflected immediately online. PLEASE CALL US TO VERIFY OPTIONS ! IF YOU DO NOT SEE IT IN THE PICTURES PLEASE DO NOT ASSUME ! CALL US AND WE WILL GLADLY VERIFY FOR YOU AND ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS ! Please contact GTA DIRECT AUTO Sales team member for all current price and exact features. Advertised pricing includes CERTIFICATION. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

TRY OUR INTERACTIVE 360 INTERIOR VIEW ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA  – USE YOUR MOUSE TO MOVE INSIDE THE CAR BELOW !

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GTA Direct Auto

2013 Infiniti EX37 J...
 95,946 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 252,628 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 61,973 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email GTA Direct Auto

GTA Direct Auto

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

Call Dealer

416-408-XXXX

(click to show)

416-408-1585

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory