2013 Infiniti G37X

Sport AWD

2013 Infiniti G37X

Sport AWD

Location

Louison Used Cars

1295 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 4R2

647-352-5444

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,727KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4611600
  • Stock #: 13540
  • VIN: JN1CV6AR5DM353947
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,800 + HST & Licensing .., Heated Seats, Sunroof, Back-up Cam, Alloys, Fog Lights, AWD, No accidents reported!

THIS PRICE INCLUDES --> Safety Certification, CarFax (No accidents reported) and FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR...Don't miss out...this car has it all!

Watch here, to check out complete car-walk-around video!


Give our fully licensed Service Centre a chance…buy this Certified Used Car with us, and automatically qualify for FREE oil changes for 1 year!...yes....all your oil changes for the year after purchase are $0! We want you to be a satisfied, LONG-TERM customer! Let us win you over with competent service, great discounts, and free advice along the way!


We FINANCE ALL CREDIT types, good, bad, new! Interest rates starting as low as low as 4.99% O.A.C (On Approved Credit)


Also available and sold separately: 24 MNTHS, UNLIMITED KMS WARRANTY. Inquire within for all warranty options available, if interested.


Please call ahead, 647.352.5444 for all viewings and test drives.

We are happy to help!


HOURS OF OPERATION

Mon-Fri: 9:30 am - 6pm

Saturday: 9:30 am – 4pm

Sunday: CLOSED


See you soon,

LOUISON AUTOMOTIVE INC. 1295 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON, M6M4R2 www.louison.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

