LOW KMs -179K, 3.5L V6, AWD, 7-SEATER, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Excellent service history, Front collision warning, Backup camera, Perimeter sensors, Rain sensing wipers, Heated steering wheel and seats, AC, 1-touch windows, CarFax available, Push-button start, Memory seats, Power folding mirrors, Power retracting seatbelts, Telescopic steering wheel, Heated and cooled seats, Heated rear seats, Auto/Dual climate system, Rear infotainment system, Full moon roof and much much more ..

2013 Infiniti JX35

179,001 KM

$10,550

+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti JX35

Base

12433921

2013 Infiniti JX35

Base

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2

416.500.5311

$10,550

+ taxes & licensing

179,001KM
VIN 5N1AL0MM9DC328915

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2176
  • Mileage 179,001 KM

LOW KMs -179K, 3.5L V6, AWD, 7-SEATER, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Excellent service history, Front collision warning, Backup camera, Perimeter sensors, Rain sensing wipers, Heated steering wheel and seats, AC, 1-touch windows, CarFax available, Push-button start, Memory seats, Power folding mirrors, Power retracting seatbelts, Telescopic steering wheel, Heated and cooled seats, Heated rear seats, Auto/Dual climate system, Rear infotainment system, Full moon roof and much much more ..

Lots of LUXURY SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).

Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/

We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.

Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.

Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor
Safety brake pedal system

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim

Clock
External temperature display

Heated Driver Seat

Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones

LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Solar-tinted glass

Push-Button Start
5.17 Axle Ratio

4-Wheel ABS
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
Front struts
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS
CARGO NET STORAGE
SLIDING REAR SEAT
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
3.3 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
2 REAR HEADRESTS
5 WHEEL SPOKES
DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
DIAMETER 26 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
18.3 STEERING RATIO
SIDE MIRRORS MEMORIZED SETTINGS
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
6 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
8 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE

AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2

$10,550

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416.500.5311

2013 Infiniti JX35