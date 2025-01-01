Menu
2013, JEEP COMPASS 4WD NORTH

 Special Price: $3,500 AS IS 
At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.
All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $995. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers. We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price . No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.
Trade-In  Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.
Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.
Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .
View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/
Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

2013 Jeep Compass

179,900 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Jeep Compass

4WD 4DR NORTH

12841741

2013 Jeep Compass

4WD 4DR NORTH

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,900KM
VIN 1C4NJDABXDD171797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2013, JEEP COMPASS 4WD NORTH

 Special Price: $3,500 AS IS 
At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.
All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $995. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers. We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price . No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.
Trade-In  Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.
Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.
Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .
View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/
Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Hill start assist
Electronic roll mitigation
Multi-stage dual front airbags w/occupant sensors

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
Map/Dome Reading Lamps
Passenger Assist Handles
Full Length Floor Console
Rear seat heating ducts
Outside temp indicator
Liftgate door w/fixed glass
Floor carpeting
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Sliding Armrest
Front dome lamp
active head restraints
Bright Interior Accents
Front passenger fold-flat seat
Sliding sun visors w/vanity mirrors
Air filtration
Rechargeable/removable lamp
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Fold-flat cargo area storage

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TOURING SUSPENSION
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Stabilizer Bar
4-wheel drive
120-amp alternator
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
525 CCA maintenance-free battery
2.4L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT I4 engine
Firm Feel pwr rack & pinion steering

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Halogen Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Solar control glass
Body-colour fascias
Body-colour liftgate applique
Rear window wiper & washer
Bright roof side rails
Lower Bodyside Accent Cladding
Front license plate attachment screws
Premium fog lamps
Body-colour grille w/chrome accent

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna

Additional Features

240-kph speedometer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-740-8090

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2013 Jeep Compass