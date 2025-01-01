Menu
<ul><li>Steel Wheels</li></ul> <p><strong>Auto Island, East (Scarborough)</strong><br>1890 Lawrence Avenue East, Scarborough, ON</p><p>www.autoislandinc.ca</p><p><strong>4.7 stars Google Rating</strong> and over <strong>150 vehicles in stock</strong>, with more arriving daily! We take pride in offering <strong>top-quality vehicles</strong> and <strong>exceptional service</strong>. Our <strong>full-service mechanical shop</strong> is ready for all your maintenance needs, and every vehicle is <strong>professionally detailed and inspected</strong> - <strong>buy with confidence!</strong></p><p><strong>Payments as low as $0 down</strong>, up to 84 months, <strong>OAC</strong>. Good credit, bad credit, new credit? <strong>No problem - everyones approved!</strong> Easy <strong>online credit application</strong> available (finance fee may apply, up to $999, depending on the lender). Rates starting at <strong>6.95% OAC</strong> - call for details.</p><p><strong>Certification available</strong> for an additional <strong>$799</strong>. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is <strong>not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified</strong>.</p><p>Proudly serving the <strong>GTA</strong> and beyond: Peel, Halton, Brampton, Toronto, Burlington, Milton, Mississauga, Hamilton, Cambridge, London, Kitchener, Guelph, Orangeville, Newmarket, Barrie, Markham, Bolton, Caledon, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Etobicoke, Oakville, and more. <strong>We carry all makes and models</strong>, including <strong>Mercedes</strong>, <strong>BMW</strong>, <strong>Audi</strong>, <strong>Jaguar</strong>, <strong>VW</strong>, <strong>Maserati</strong>, <strong>Porsche</strong>, <strong>Land Rover</strong>, <strong>Range Rover</strong>, <strong>Chrysler</strong>, <strong>Jeep</strong>, <strong>Honda</strong>, <strong>Toyota</strong>, <strong>Lexus</strong>, <strong>Infiniti</strong>, <strong>Acura</strong>, and more.</p>

2013 Jeep Patriot

161,369 KM

Details Description Features

$6,980

+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Patriot

FWD 4dr North

Watch This Vehicle
12151614

2013 Jeep Patriot

FWD 4dr North

Location

Auto Island Inc.

1890 Lawrence Ave E, Toronto, ON M1R 2Y5

416-759-9595

$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,369KM
VIN 1c4njpab5dd121391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,369 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Steel Wheels

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TOURING SUSPENSION
Rear Stabilizer Bar
120-amp alternator
525-amp maintenance-free battery
2.4L DOHC 16-valve I4 dual VVT engine
Firm feel pwr steering

Safety

Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child safety rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
active head restraints
Hill start assist
Height adjustable front seat belts
Electronic roll mitigation
Multistage dual front airbags

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
ILLUMINATED CUP HOLDERS
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp
Map/Dome Reading Lamps
Passenger Assist Handles
Carpeted floor
outside temp display
Liftgate door w/fixed glass
Full-length floor console
Pwr accessory delay
Sliding Armrest
Front dome lamp
Luxury front/rear floor mats
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Bright Interior Accents
Front passenger fold-flat seat
Air filtration
Fold-flat cargo floor
Sliding sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Front passenger seat belt alert
Instrumentation w/tachometer

Exterior

REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Compact Spare Tire
Side Roof Rails
Halogen Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-colour grille
Solar control glass
Body-colour fascias
Body-colour liftgate applique
Lower Bodyside Accent Cladding
Front license plate attachment screws

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
Fixed long-mast antenna

Additional Features

Front disc/rear drum anti-lock brakes

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

1890 Lawrence Ave E, Toronto, ON M1R 2Y5
$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-759-9595

2013 Jeep Patriot