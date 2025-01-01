$6,980+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Patriot
FWD 4dr North
Location
Auto Island Inc.
1890 Lawrence Ave E, Toronto, ON M1R 2Y5
416-759-9595
$6,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,369 KM
Vehicle Description
- Steel Wheels
www.autoislandinc.ca
4.7 stars Google Rating and over 150 vehicles in stock, with more arriving daily! We take pride in offering top-quality vehicles and exceptional service. Our full-service mechanical shop is ready for all your maintenance needs, and every vehicle is professionally detailed and inspected - buy with confidence!
Payments as low as $0 down, up to 84 months, OAC. Good credit, bad credit, new credit? No problem - everyones approved! Easy online credit application available (finance fee may apply, up to $999, depending on the lender). Rates starting at 6.95% OAC - call for details.
Certification available for an additional $799. Without certification, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified.
Proudly serving the GTA and beyond: Peel, Halton, Brampton, Toronto, Burlington, Milton, Mississauga, Hamilton, Cambridge, London, Kitchener, Guelph, Orangeville, Newmarket, Barrie, Markham, Bolton, Caledon, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Etobicoke, Oakville, and more. We carry all makes and models, including Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Jaguar, VW, Maserati, Porsche, Land Rover, Range Rover, Chrysler, Jeep, Honda, Toyota, Lexus, Infiniti, Acura, and more.
Vehicle Features
416-759-9595