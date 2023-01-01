Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Jeep Wrangler

191,366 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Wrangler

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
191,366KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10083468
  • Stock #: LP20264B
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG1DL595881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP20264B
  • Mileage 191,366 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2019 Lexus ES 350
20,269 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tacoma V6
 108,365 KM
$40,595 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Camry
7,025 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory