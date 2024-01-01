$7,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Rio
Plus
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Clear White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # YP21417A
- Mileage 129,065 KM
Vehicle Description
Clear White 2013 Kia Rio LX+ Plus FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 1.6L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC Odometer is 29,942 kilometers below market average!
Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, It's that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Ken Shaw Toyota
1-888-750-4112
1-888-750-4112