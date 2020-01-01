Menu
2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio | LOW KM | NO ACCIDENTS | RECENT ARRIVAL |

2013 Kia Rio

| LOW KM | NO ACCIDENTS | RECENT ARRIVAL |

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,896KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4413465
  • Stock #: 16577AB
  • VIN: KNADN5A3XD6895084
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival!
*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*.
Odometer is 3204 kilometers below market average!
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Black 2013 Kia Rio SX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 1.6L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT

We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

