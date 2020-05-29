Menu
$5,960

+ taxes & licensing

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

416-633-0603

2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

EX-AUTO-SUNROOF

2013 Kia Rio

EX-AUTO-SUNROOF

Location

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

416-633-0603

$5,960

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5113196
  • VIN: KNADN5A38D6796621
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

Just traded in, absaloutly gorgeous car and in well kept both inside and out. Loaded with options including: Automtic transmission, power sunroof, heated seats. Bluetooth, alloys, remote entry and more. Incredible vehicle and a must see.


Call today and buy with confidence. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured, Stop by our dealership or give us a call. For more information or to book a test drive for this vehicle go to our website @ www.carsolutionscanada.com

Key policy: Most of our vehicle come with two keys, however in some cases only one and as a result dealer is not responsible for two keys.

Car Solutions Canada Inc. is family owned and operated. We pride ourselves in our no pressure environment and are eager to share our knowledge and enthusiasm to make your car shopping experience comfortable and fun. We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. Our financing experts offer competitive simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, regardless of your financial status. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase.

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.

Vehicle inspection: Before showcasing our vehicles, we have them inspected to meet high standards and customer expectations. Vehicles are thoroughly detailed inside and out.

We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more!

PRICE EXCLUDES ALL APPLICABLE TAXES AND LICENCING...WE TAKE OUR COSTUMER SAFTEY AND THE QUALITY OF OUR VEHICLES VERY SERIOUSLY, AS A RESULT EACH VEHICLE IS PRE INSPCTED AND FULLY DETAILED BEFORE IT IS PUT UP FOR SALE. OUR COMPREHENSIVE SAFTEY INSPECTION PACKAGE TO CERTIFY ALL VEHILCES IS AVAILABE FOR $599.00 THAT INCLUDES ALL SAFTEY WORK REQUIRED, A SAFTEY CERTIFECATE ALONG WITH A 1 MONTH DEALER GURANTEE ON ALL SAFTEY ITEMS. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO PURCHASE OUR SAFTEY PACKAGE THE VEHICLE MAY BE PURCHASED AS-IS AND AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS WE MUST WRITE THAT THE VEHILCE IS NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT DRIVABLE IF PURCHASED AS-IS.


Again, we are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.

 
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

