2013 Kia Soul

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,960

+ tax & licensing
$6,960

+ taxes & licensing

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

416-633-0603

2013 Kia Soul

2013 Kia Soul

4U

2013 Kia Soul

4U

Location

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

416-633-0603

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

  • Listing ID: 5350175
  • VIN: KNDJT2A68D7482384

$6,960

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice clean vehicle and well  equipped. Sunroof, Bluetooth, heated seats, XM radio, steering controls, tinted glass, automatic transmission and more. Incredible car and priced for a quick sale.


Call today and buy with confidence. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured, Stop by our dealership or give us a call. For more information or to book a test drive for this vehicle go to our website @ www.carsolutionscanada.com

Car Solutions Canada Inc. is family owned and operated. We pride ourselves in our no pressure environment and are eager to share our knowledge and enthusiasm to make your car shopping experience comfortable and fun. We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. Our financing experts offer competitive simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, regardless of your financial status. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase.

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.

Vehicle inspection: Before showcasing our vehicles, we have them inspected to meet high standards and customer expectations. Vehicles are thoroughly detailed inside and out.

Key policy: Most of our vehicle come with two keys, however in some cases only one and as a result dealer is not responsible for two keys.

We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more!

PRICE EXCLUDES ALL APPLICABLE TAXES AND LICENCING...WE TAKE OUR COSTUMER SAFTEY AND THE QUALITY OF OUR VEHICLES VERY SERIOUSLY, AS A RESULT EACH VEHICLE IS PRE INSPCTED AND FULLY DETAILED BEFORE IT IS PUT UP FOR SALE. OUR COMPREHENSIVE SAFTEY INSPECTION PACKAGE TO CERTIFY ALL VEHILCES IS AVAILABE FOR $599.00 THAT INCLUDES ALL SAFTEY WORK REQUIRED, A SAFTEY CERTIFECATE ALONG WITH A 1 MONTH DEALER GURANTEE ON ALL SAFTEY ITEMS. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO PURCHASE OUR SAFTEY PACKAGE THE VEHICLE MAY BE PURCHASED AS-IS AND AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS WE MUST WRITE THAT THE VEHILCE IS NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT DRIVABLE IF PURCHASED AS-IS.


Again, we are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

416-633-0603

