2013 Land Rover Evoque

140,188 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2013 Land Rover Evoque

2013 Land Rover Evoque

DYNAMIC PACKAGE, CLIMATE PKG, HEATED SEATS, PANO,

2013 Land Rover Evoque

DYNAMIC PACKAGE, CLIMATE PKG, HEATED SEATS, PANO,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,188KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8065252
  • Stock #: PC7761
  • VIN: SALVT2BG9DH780874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barolo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony / Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7761
  • Mileage 140,188 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE | 2.0 LITER TURBO I4 | 240 HP | DYNAMIC PREMIUM PACKAGE | CLIMATE COMFORT PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | FRONT PARK AID | HDD NAVIGATION SYSTEM | 360 CAMERA | KEYLESS ENTRY | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | GRADIENT RELEASE CONTROL | HILL START ASSIST | DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL | ELECTRONIC TRACTION CONTROL | ROLL STABILITY CONTROL | ADAPTIVE XENON HEADLIGHTS | 8" TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT | SIRIUS XM | HD RADIO | VOICE CONTROL | 17 SPEAKER MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | VORVE INTERIOR DESIGN | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2013 Range Rover Evoque deisng is inspired by the vibrancy and energy that definses the greates cities. Visiually stunning and inelligently engineered you will not get bored of this Range Rover anytime soon. With a 2.0 Liter Turbo I4 Engine the Evoque can push 240 Horsepower with ease.







Coming in a Barolo Black Metallic Paint Exterior, this beautiful Range Rover Evoque comes equipped with the Dynamic Premium Package and climate comfort package which adds, a dual tone Black and Red Leather Vorve Design, Panoramic Sunroof, Xenon headlights, 17 Speaker Meridian Surround camera system, HDD Navigation, Passive Entry, Gloss Black Grille, Dynamic Package Trims, Gloss Black Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, and Perforated Leather Steering Wheel.







Ontop of the world class amenities this 2013 Evoque also provides top of the line off roading features such as, Hilld Descent Control, Gradient Release Control, Hill Start Assist, Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic Traction Control and Roll Stability Control.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Power Steering
Tool Kit
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Phone
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Leather
Rear
3
MP3
2
Retained Accessory Power
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
6
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Lumbar
HARD DRIVE
trailer stability control
Active suspension
door pockets
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Radio: AM/FM
Panoramic
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
sliding sunshade
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Navigation system: DVD
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Suspension control: magnetic
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Total speakers: 16
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Premium brand: Meridian
Watts: 825
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Cargo cover: hard
Axle ratio: 3.75
Body side moldings: body-color
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Moonroof / Sunroof: fixed glass
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
Steering ratio: 15.4
Rear struts
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Mirror color: black
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Camera system: rear multi-view
RAIN SENSING
variable intermittent
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
fuel cut-off
reclining
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
safety reverse
with washer
self-leveling
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
two 12V front
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

