2013 Land Rover Evoque

2013 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE | 2.0 LITER TURBO I4 | 240 HP | DYNAMIC PREMIUM PACKAGE | CLIMATE COMFORT PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | FRONT PARK AID | HDD NAVIGATION SYSTEM | 360 CAMERA | KEYLESS ENTRY | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | GRADIENT RELEASE CONTROL | HILL START ASSIST | DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL | ELECTRONIC TRACTION CONTROL | ROLL STABILITY CONTROL | ADAPTIVE XENON HEADLIGHTS | 8" TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT | SIRIUS XM | HD RADIO | VOICE CONTROL | 17 SPEAKER MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | VORVE INTERIOR DESIGN | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2013 Range Rover Evoque deisng is inspired by the vibrancy and energy that definses the greates cities. Visiually stunning and inelligently engineered you will not get bored of this Range Rover anytime soon. With a 2.0 Liter Turbo I4 Engine the Evoque can push 240 Horsepower with ease.
Coming in a Barolo Black Metallic Paint Exterior, this beautiful Range Rover Evoque comes equipped with the Dynamic Premium Package and climate comfort package which adds, a dual tone Black and Red Leather Vorve Design, Panoramic Sunroof, Xenon headlights, 17 Speaker Meridian Surround camera system, HDD Navigation, Passive Entry, Gloss Black Grille, Dynamic Package Trims, Gloss Black Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, and Perforated Leather Steering Wheel.
Ontop of the world class amenities this 2013 Evoque also provides top of the line off roading features such as, Hilld Descent Control, Gradient Release Control, Hill Start Assist, Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic Traction Control and Roll Stability Control.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
