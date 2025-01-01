2013 Land Rover LR4

Menu
Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALAK2D4XDA691828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAK2D4XDA691828, V8, HSE, LUXURY, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 7-PASSENGERS, HARMAN KARDON LOGIC 7, PREMIUM AUDIO, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, COOL BOX, FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS, 19-inch ALLOYS, Black on Tan Leather, Terrain Response System, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Xenon Headlights, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Folding Exterior Mirrors, Fog Lights, Driver Memory Seats, Roof Rails, Front/Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Ctrl., Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, SMART KEY SYSTEM, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Traction Cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
