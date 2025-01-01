$15,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Land Rover LR4
HSE|LUX|NAVI|REARCAM|7 SEATS|PANOROOF
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAK2D4XDA691828, V8, HSE, LUXURY, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 7-PASSENGERS, HARMAN KARDON LOGIC 7, PREMIUM AUDIO, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, COOL BOX, FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS, 19-inch ALLOYS, Black on Tan Leather, Terrain Response System, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Xenon Headlights, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Folding Exterior Mirrors, Fog Lights, Driver Memory Seats, Roof Rails, Front/Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Ctrl., Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, SMART KEY SYSTEM, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Traction Cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
