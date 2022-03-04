Menu
2013 Land Rover LR4

0 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2013 Land Rover LR4

2013 Land Rover LR4

HSE|NAVI| 360 CAMERA|ROOF RACK|7 SEATS

2013 Land Rover LR4

HSE|NAVI| 360 CAMERA|ROOF RACK|7 SEATS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8494504
  Stock #: 695734
  VIN: SALAG2D48DA695734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 695734
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAG2D48DA695734, V8, HSE, NAVIGATION, ARROUND VIEW CAMERA, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS, ROOF RACK, TOWING HITCH, 19 inch Alloy Wheels, Silver on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Terrain Respose System, Xenon Headlights, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Harman-Kardon Premium Stereo, Bluetooth Audio, CD/DVD Changer, Pwr. Folding Mirrors, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic/Heated Steering Wheel, SMART KEY SYSTEM, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

