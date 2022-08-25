$22,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2013 Land Rover LR4
HSE|NAVI|WINTER RIMS AND TIRES|7 SEATS|19in ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8986528
- Stock #: 653757
- VIN: SALAG2D48DA653757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAG2D48DA653757, V8, HSE, NAVIGATION, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS, ROOF RACK, TOWING HITCH, 19 inch Alloy Wheels, Dark Grey on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Terrain Respose System, Xenon Headlights, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Harman-Kardon Premium Stereo, Bluetooth Audio, CD/DVD Changer, Pwr. Folding Mirrors, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic/Heated Steering Wheel, SMART KEY SYSTEM, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 8.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.