V8 SUPERCHARGED | LIMITED EDITION | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR | WRAPPED WHITE | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX















This 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged, Limited Edition is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. Featuring a powerful Supercharged V8 engine producing a massive 510hp mated to a world-renowned 4WD system with off-road assistance, this vehicle can get you anywhere you want to go. Coming in a wrapped White Exterior with Red paint underneath and Matching Red leather Interior you will be sure to make a statement. A Voice Command Navigation system, Backup Camera, and ride-height adjustable suspension allow you to command the road. This specific example features the Carbon Fiber Interior package with adds some extra sporty feel to the already stunning interior!















Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Rear fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Windows Rear Privacy Glass Comfort Ambient Lighting

Air filtration

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Front stabilizer bar

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Braking Assist

Roll Stability Control

Push-Button Start

Electronic Parking Brake

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Cornering brake control

Radio: AM/FM

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Anti-theft system: alarm

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Antenna type: diversity

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Door trim: leather

Floor mats: front

Cargo cover: retractable

One-touch windows: 4

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Liftgate window: manual flip-up

4WD type: full time

Exhaust: dual tip

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear suspension classification: independent

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Rear wiper: intermittent

Center console trim: wood

Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Side mirrors: heated

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Driver adjustable suspension: height

Front spring type: pneumatic

Rear spring type: pneumatic

Self leveling suspension

pre-wired for phone

Spare wheel type: steel

Front wipers: rain sensing

Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers

Headlights: HID/Xenon

Parking sensors: front

Suspension control: electronic

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Shift knob trim: leather

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Footwell lights

Premium brand: harman/kardon

Subwoofer: 1

Memorized settings: 3 driver

Camera system: rearview

Headphone jacks: rear

Storage: cooled compartment

Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic

Multi-functional information center

Rear suspension type: double wishbone

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Window trim: black

Taillights: LED

Automatic hazard warning lights

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Navigation system: hard drive

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Assist handle: front

Rearview monitor: in dash

Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping

Grille color: metallic

Rear spoiler: roofline

Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps

Impact sensor: door unlock

Power windows: safety reverse

Total speakers: 11

Watts: 380

Armrests: drivers seat

Floor mat material: premium carpet

4WD selector: electronic hi-lo

Axle ratio: 3.54

Locking differential: rear

Rear seat folding: flat

Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1

Laminated glass: acoustic

Power door locks: auto-locking

Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist

In-Dash CD: DVD audio

Window defogger: rear

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

