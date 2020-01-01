Menu
2013 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SUPERCHARGED, LTD, NAV, CAM, CARBON FIBER INT.

2013 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SUPERCHARGED, LTD, NAV, CAM, CARBON FIBER INT.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,041KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4447020
  • Stock #: PC5216
  • VIN: SALSH2E48DA787572
Exterior Colour
Firenze Red Metallic
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
V8 SUPERCHARGED | LIMITED EDITION | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR | WRAPPED WHITE | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged, Limited Edition is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. Featuring a powerful Supercharged V8 engine producing a massive 510hp mated to a world-renowned 4WD system with off-road assistance, this vehicle can get you anywhere you want to go. Coming in a wrapped White Exterior with Red paint underneath and Matching Red leather Interior you will be sure to make a statement. A Voice Command Navigation system, Backup Camera, and ride-height adjustable suspension allow you to command the road. This specific example features the Carbon Fiber Interior package with adds some extra sporty feel to the already stunning interior!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Roll Stability Control
  • Push-Button Start
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Cornering brake control
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Door trim: leather
  • Floor mats: front
  • Cargo cover: retractable
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Liftgate window: manual flip-up
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Center console trim: wood
  • Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Driver adjustable suspension: height
  • Front spring type: pneumatic
  • Rear spring type: pneumatic
  • Self leveling suspension
  • pre-wired for phone
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
  • Headlights: HID/Xenon
  • Parking sensors: front
  • Suspension control: electronic
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Footwell lights
  • Premium brand: harman/kardon
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Memorized settings: 3 driver
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Headphone jacks: rear
  • Storage: cooled compartment
  • Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
  • Multi-functional information center
  • Rear suspension type: double wishbone
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Automatic hazard warning lights
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Navigation system: hard drive
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Assist handle: front
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
  • Grille color: metallic
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
  • Impact sensor: door unlock
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Total speakers: 11
  • Watts: 380
  • Armrests: drivers seat
  • Floor mat material: premium carpet
  • 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
  • Axle ratio: 3.54
  • Locking differential: rear
  • Rear seat folding: flat
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1
  • Laminated glass: acoustic
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
  • In-Dash CD: DVD audio
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

