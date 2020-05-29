+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
5.0L V8 SUPERCHARGED | HSE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC ROOF | 360 CAMERA | DVD PLAYER | LCD DASH | MERIDIAN SOUND | HEATED COOLED MASSAGE SEATS | DRIVER ASSIST EMERGENCY BRAKE ASSIST | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged HSE is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals, executives, and families. The vehicle features a powerful supercharged V8 engine (510 hp) mated to a world-renowned 4WD system, and smooth Automatic Transmission(2-speed electronic transfer gearbox -inc: shift-on-the-move capability),Dynamic response suspension,Hill descent control,Hill start assist & gradient acceleration control. Its sleek White exterior paint, elegant Black leather interior, 20" Wheels gives this beast an aggressive look.
This Range Rover is equipped with 8" touch screen infotainment display,voice-command Navigation system with Voice-Command,DVD PLAYER ,LCD instrument screen w/virtual gauges,Drive Assist,Lane Assist,Blindspot Assist, Reverse Camera(Junction view), Parking Sensors and Park Assist for onroad guidance. Ride-height adjustable suspension allow you to command the road. You and your passengers will absolutely love the Panoramic Sunroof providing a skyview in all seasons. Enjoy Heated Seats Front and Rear, Massage and Ventilated Front Seats, 4-Zone Climate Control, Power/Memory Seats, Fully Digital Instrument Cluster, Meridian Premium Surround Sound Option, Dynamic Terrain Control, Power Trunk, Heated Windshield and much more!
For families it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system. Off-road technology features include: All Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, Hill Descent Control This vehicle is fully-loaded and sure to sell fast!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4