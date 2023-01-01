Menu
2013 Land Rover Range Rover

209,018 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2013 Land Rover Range Rover

2013 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE, AWD, CAM, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

2013 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE, AWD, CAM, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

209,018KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9901682
  • Stock #: PC9181
  • VIN: SALSF2D42DA778373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony / Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9181
  • Mileage 209,018 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE TRIM | AWD | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | HARMAN KARDON | SUNROOF| PADDLE SHIFTERS | BLUETOOTH | MEMORY SEATS







This 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE LUXURY is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. Featuring a powerful V8 engine producing a 375HP mated to a world-renowned 4WD system with off-road assistance, this vehicle can get you anywhere you want to go. It has a White exterior and luxurious Black leather interior, very sleek and elegant. A Voice Command Navigation system, Backup Camera, and ride-height adjustable suspension allow you to command the road. Convenient features like Heated Seats, power Sunroof, Harmon/Kardon LOGIC7 Sound system, Paddle Shifters, Power Tailgate, Memory seats, USB/Bluetooth connectivity, Comfort Access makes this vehicle a delight for drivers and passengers. For families it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
STEERING WHEEL
PERIMETER ALARM
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Media / Nav / Comm

2
Radio: AM/FM

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

Rear
3
MP3 Playback
Ride Control
Panic Alarm
8
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
PERFORMANCE
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Center console trim: wood
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Suspension control: electronic
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Headphone jacks: rear
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Grille color: metallic
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 11
Watts: 380
Armrests: drivers seat
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Axle ratio: 3.54
Locking differential: rear
Rear seat folding: flat
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1
Laminated glass: acoustic
Power door locks: auto-locking
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
reclining
rear folding
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
speed sensitive
with washer
element
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated

