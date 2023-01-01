$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HSE, AWD, CAM, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9901682
- Stock #: PC9181
- VIN: SALSF2D42DA778373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony / Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,018 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE TRIM | AWD | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | HARMAN KARDON | SUNROOF| PADDLE SHIFTERS | BLUETOOTH | MEMORY SEATS
This 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE LUXURY is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. Featuring a powerful V8 engine producing a 375HP mated to a world-renowned 4WD system with off-road assistance, this vehicle can get you anywhere you want to go. It has a White exterior and luxurious Black leather interior, very sleek and elegant. A Voice Command Navigation system, Backup Camera, and ride-height adjustable suspension allow you to command the road. Convenient features like Heated Seats, power Sunroof, Harmon/Kardon LOGIC7 Sound system, Paddle Shifters, Power Tailgate, Memory seats, USB/Bluetooth connectivity, Comfort Access makes this vehicle a delight for drivers and passengers. For families it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
