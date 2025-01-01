$18,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
SUPERCHARGED | AUTOBIOGRAPHY | NAVI | REARCAM
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALSP2E42DA760855, AUTOBIOGRAPHY SPORT, SUPERCHARGED, V8, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, Pwr. SUNROOF, 21-Inch ALLOYS, Auto Climate Control, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Heated Windshield, Tinted Glass, Climate Front/Rear Seats, Massage Front Seats, Driver Memory Seats, White on Black/Red Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Heated Steering Wheel, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, FOG Lights, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Hill Start Assist System, Hill Descent Control, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371