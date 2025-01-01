Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALSP2E42DA760855, AUTOBIOGRAPHY SPORT, SUPERCHARGED, V8, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, Pwr. SUNROOF, 21-Inch ALLOYS, Auto Climate Control, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Heated Windshield, Tinted Glass, Climate Front/Rear Seats, Massage Front Seats, Driver Memory Seats, White on Black/Red Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Heated Steering Wheel, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, FOG Lights, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Hill Start Assist System, Hill Descent Control, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

169,000 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

SUPERCHARGED | AUTOBIOGRAPHY | NAVI | REARCAM

12120990

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

SUPERCHARGED | AUTOBIOGRAPHY | NAVI | REARCAM

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALSP2E42DA760855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALSP2E42DA760855, AUTOBIOGRAPHY SPORT, SUPERCHARGED, V8, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, Pwr. SUNROOF, 21-Inch ALLOYS, Auto Climate Control, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Heated Windshield, Tinted Glass, Climate Front/Rear Seats, Massage Front Seats, Driver Memory Seats, White on Black/Red Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Heated Steering Wheel, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, FOG Lights, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Hill Start Assist System, Hill Descent Control, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

FINANCING: 9.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-260-0371

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport