2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

150,000 KM

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

SUPERCHARGED|NAVI|360 CAMERA

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

SUPERCHARGED|NAVI|360 CAMERA

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7207391
  • Stock #: 791773
  • VIN: SALSH2E45DA791773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALSH2E45DA791773, 510hp, SPORT, SUPERCHARGED, NAVIGATION, 360 REAR VIEW CAMERA,  AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, 20 inch ALLOYS, SUNROOF, Silver on Black Leather, Terrain Response System, Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlights, Automatic High Beams, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Voice Recognition, Harman-Kardon Logic 7 Premium Stereo 17 Speakers System, CD Changer, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Spoiler, Fridge (Cool Box), Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, Keyless Entry, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 06:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.


LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

