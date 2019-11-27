Menu
2013 Lexus ES 350

Leather Sunroof Heated Seats

2013 Lexus ES 350

Leather Sunroof Heated Seats

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4385484
  • Stock #: 439VD439
  • VIN: JTHBK1GG6D2004526
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Legendary Reliability! Extremely Well-Maintained l Clean CarFax l Same Day Financing Approval for All Credits l Same Day Delivery l Certified & Safety Inspected. This 2013 LEXUS ES350 comes with: Leather l Sunroof l Heated Seats l Push Button Start l Bluetooth l Alloy Wheels. Trades Are Welcome! At AUTORAMA, all of our vehicles are Hand-picked, gone through 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner. We carry over 250 high quality vehicles for you to choose. Visit our indoor showroom or schedule a Test Drive today!
_________________________________________________________


Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AUTORAMA

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

Send A Message