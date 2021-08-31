Menu
2013 Lexus ES 350

73,411 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

GTA Direct Auto

416-408-1585

2013 Lexus ES 350

2013 Lexus ES 350

Nav Sunroof Camera Heat/Cool Seats Prem Certified

2013 Lexus ES 350

Nav Sunroof Camera Heat/Cool Seats Prem Certified

Location

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

416-408-1585

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,411KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7747842
  • Stock #: 045942
  • VIN: JTHBK1GG5D2045942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,411 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Lexus ES350

CERTIFIED !

73K ORIGINAL KM ! CLEAN! BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES ! BRAND NEW BRAKES ROTORS ! FRESH SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE ! READY TO GO ! 24 HOUR OR LESS TURNAROUND DELIVERY FROM PURCHASE DATE !

NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! SUNROOF WITH POWER SLIDING GLASS ! REAR VIEW CAMERA ! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! XENON HEADLIGHTS ! REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND LOCK ! PARK  ASSIST ! KEYLESS START GO ! HEATED STEERING WHEEL ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS ! POWER TRUNK OPEN AND CLOSE ! POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY AND LUMBAR SUPPORT ! POPLAR WOOD TRIM !  

PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !!

Beautiful WHITE DIAMOND METALLIC ON BEIGE LEATHER AND WOOD Interior!!

DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT

416-408-1585

CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE !

DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE !

VISIT US 1749 WESTON RD TORONTO ON M9N1V5

WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA

 

While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of this information, any changes, updates or corrections (Features/Price) may not be reflected immediately online. PLEASE CALL US TO VERIFY OPTIONS ! IF YOU DO NOT SEE IT IN THE PICTURES PLEASE DO NOT ASSUME ! CALL US AND WE WILL GLADLY VERIFY FOR YOU AND ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS ! Please contact GTA DIRECT AUTO Sales team member for all current price and exact features. Advertised pricing includes CERTIFICATION. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

TRY OUR INTERACTIVE 360 INTERIOR VIEW ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA  – USE YOUR MOUSE TO MOVE INSIDE THE CAR BELOW !

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

