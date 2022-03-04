$44,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-913-3469
2013 Lexus GX 460
Ultra Premium ~ DVD's ~ NAV. ~ CAMERAS ~ LOW KM
Location
K & L Auto Sales
4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8
416-913-3469
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8552336
- Stock #: 06052204
- VIN: jtjjm7fxxd5053297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 87,800 KM
Vehicle Description
LOT OF UPGRADES
* Dobinson Bull Bar with 9500lb Bulldog Winch
* Dobinson Front Springs & Gas Struts
* Dobinson Rear Springs & Shock Absorbers
* Dobinson Front & Rear Lean Spacers
* BrightSource 7" Round 60W LED Lights
* TRD Wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain Tires
* Recently replaced all Rotors, Pads & Front Calipers at Lexus Dealership OEM Parts
This is Ultra Premium package with all posible options ~ MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO ~ DUAL DVD ~ HEATED STEERING WHEEL ~ PRE COLLISION SYSTEM ~ LANE DEPARTURE ~ HEATED & COOLING SEATS ~ COOLING BOX ~ AND MUCH MORE... TOO MANY TO LIST
MINT CONDITION ~ RUNS PERFECT ~ LOW KM
Safety Standards Certificate included. No extra fees. Warranty & CarProof report available. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele st. unit#19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 (416) 913-3469. Serving the TORONTO area, since 2005 K & L Auto Sales, located at 4699 KEELE ST in TORONTO, ON, is your premier retailer of Quality Pre-owned vehicles. We have a huge selection of over 100 pre-owned cars and truck to suit any budget, Our dedicated sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.