$13,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Lincoln MKS
AWD|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|20in CHROME WHEELS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour brown leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 600149
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1LNHL9FT7DG600149, ECOBOOST, AWD, V6, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DUAL PANEL MOONROOF, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Front Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, THX Certified Audio System, 4-Wheel Disc, ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Black on Black Leather, Digital Keypad, Voice Control, Adaptive Headlights, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Front Fog Lights, Rear Window Defroster, CD Player/Radio/USB, Luxury Wood Trim, Push Start Button, Keyless Ignition, Memory Seats, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Heated Outside Mirrors, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic/Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Audio/Phone/Cruise Control, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Best Buy Auto
