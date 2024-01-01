Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1LNHL9FT7DG600149, ECOBOOST, AWD, V6, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DUAL PANEL MOONROOF, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Front Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, THX Certified Audio System, 4-Wheel Disc, ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Black on Black Leather, Digital Keypad, Voice Control, Adaptive Headlights, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Front Fog Lights, Rear Window Defroster, CD Player/Radio/USB, Luxury Wood Trim, Push Start Button, Keyless Ignition, Memory Seats, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Heated Outside Mirrors, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic/Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Audio/Phone/Cruise Control, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2013 Lincoln MKS

149,000 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Lincoln MKS

AWD|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|20in CHROME WHEELS

2013 Lincoln MKS

AWD|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|20in CHROME WHEELS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1LNHL9FT7DG600149

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour brown leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 600149
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1LNHL9FT7DG600149, ECOBOOST, AWD, V6, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, DUAL PANEL MOONROOF, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Front Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, THX Certified Audio System, 4-Wheel Disc, ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Black on Black Leather, Digital Keypad, Voice Control, Adaptive Headlights, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Front Fog Lights, Rear Window Defroster, CD Player/Radio/USB, Luxury Wood Trim, Push Start Button, Keyless Ignition, Memory Seats, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Heated Outside Mirrors, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic/Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Audio/Phone/Cruise Control, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Leather Seats

CD Player

Turbocharged
Telematics
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

