<p>New arrival local trade from franchise dealer in good condition and well equipped with AWD, heated seats with drivers power, sunroof, alloy wheels, blindspot detection, reverse camera and more. Reliable and economical SUV with lots of service history with </p><p>LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2013 Mazda CX-5

231,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda CX-5

2013 Mazda CX-5

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

231,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JM3KE4CE7D0104698

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 231,000 KM

New arrival local trade from franchise dealer in good condition and well equipped with AWD, heated seats with drivers power, sunroof, alloy wheels, blindspot detection, reverse camera and more. Reliable and economical SUV with lots of service history with

LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

CD Player

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-XXXX

416-740-7878

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2013 Mazda CX-5