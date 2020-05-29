Menu
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

416-997-0824

2013 Mazda CX-5

GX/Safety Certifiction included Asking Price

GX/Safety Certifiction included Asking Price

Location

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

416-997-0824

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 189,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5135465
  • VIN: JM3KE2BE5D0110733
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2013 Mazda CX-5 Automatic . Blue Tooth. Alloy Wheels. Power Windows and Locks Key Less Entry AC . Clean Vehicle. $7499 plus tax and Licensing. Safety Certification is included the Asking price. No Emil please. Call:4169970824 . Zaki Auto3406 Kingston RdScarborough ONM1M 1R2
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

416-997-XXXX

416-997-0824

