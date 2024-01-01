Menu
GT. ~  AWD, ~ 7 Passengers,~ Leather,~ Sunroof,~ Navigations
Automatic  
No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!
Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,
Welcome for test drive today !!!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.
Please call @ 416 398 5959.
FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND
THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.
BEFORE PURCHASE!!!
ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,
OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!
OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.
We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

2013 Mazda CX-9

267,000 KM

$9,450

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda CX-9

GT

2013 Mazda CX-9

GT

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

267,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3TB3DAXD0423063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 267,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2013 Mazda CX-9