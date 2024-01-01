Menu
2013 MERCEDES-BENZ C350 4MATIC COUPE - 1 OWNER - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - PARK ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - MERCEDES-BENZ LED LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - 18 AMG SPOKE WHEELS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - ELECTRIC POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

1 OWNER - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $14,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT.

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

145,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C350-4MATIC-COUPE-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-PANO ROOF

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C350-4MATIC-COUPE-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-PANO ROOF

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGJ8JB0DG124203

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

2013 MERCEDES-BENZ C350 4MATIC COUPE - 1 OWNER - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - PARK ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - MERCEDES-BENZ LED LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - 18" AMG SPOKE WHEELS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - ELECTRIC POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

1 OWNER - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $14,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT.

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class