2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$17,488 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 5 , 7 9 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9830678

9830678 VIN: WDDGF8AB7DA807506

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 105,791 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.