2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$17,488 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 , 4 0 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9845312

9845312 VIN: WDDGF8AB1DA831316

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 100,403 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.