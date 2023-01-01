2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$16,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 7 , 3 4 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10338150

10338150 Stock #: 699289

699289 VIN: WDDHF8JB5DA699289

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 137,342 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.