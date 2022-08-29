Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

84,000 KM

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 4MATIC-AMG SPORT PKG-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 4MATIC-AMG SPORT PKG-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9068890
  VIN: WDDHF8JB2DA693563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 MERCEDES-BENZ E350 4MATIC - 1 OWNER - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ATTENTION ASSIST - PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST - ADAPTIVE HIGHBEAM ASSIST - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/ECONOMY MODES - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - INTELLIGENT KEY PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY - MERCEDE-BENZ LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - POWER MEMORY SEATS - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - 18" AMG SPOKE WHEELS - REAR POWER SUNSHADE - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND STEREO SYSTEM -  IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - 1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - ONLY 84,000KM - $25,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

