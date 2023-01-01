2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$14,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 6 , 8 4 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9927044

9927044 VIN: WDDHF8JBXDA722757

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 186,849 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.