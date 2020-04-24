2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
G63 536HP | AMG | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | SUNROOF| BLINDSPOT | DESIGNO INTERIOR | CARBON FIBER | DIAMOND STITCH SEATS | HEATED COOLED PREMIUM LEATHER SEATS | ALCANTARA HEADLINER | HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND | SATELLITE RADIO | ACTIVE DISCTRONIC | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Enter th Mercedes Benz AMG G63 - one of the most iconic SUVs in the world. Powerful Bi-Turbo 5.5 V8 engine producing 536HP and 560TQ to all four wheels, through a smooth 7-Speed G-TRONIC PLUS Transmission with paddle shifts. This is one of the most capable SUVs on the planet, go anywhere, yet with the presence and luxury for the red carpet. Takes you from 0-100kmh in 5 seconds. Sleek White exterior, beautiful Black Designo Diamond stitch leather interior, and AMG styling and 5-Spoke black wheels for a mean and aggressive look.
COMAND Voice command Navigation System, Backup Camera, and Blindspot Assist for all the on-road guidance you need. Enjoy a skyview from the Power Sunroof. Heated and Cooled Premium Leather Seats for maximum comfort Enjoy Satellite radio, Harman Kardon Premium Surround Sound, Comfort Access, Heated Windshield, Climate Control, Multifunctional Leather Steering Wheel, and much more.
