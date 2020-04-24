Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G 63 AMG,536HP,NAVI,CAM,BLINDSPOT,DESIGNO INTERIOR

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$88,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,458KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4898715
  • Stock #: PC5391
  • VIN: WDCYC7DF0DX213846
Exterior Colour
Arctic White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

G63 536HP | AMG | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | SUNROOF| BLINDSPOT | DESIGNO INTERIOR | CARBON FIBER | DIAMOND STITCH SEATS | HEATED COOLED PREMIUM LEATHER SEATS | ALCANTARA HEADLINER | HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND | SATELLITE RADIO | ACTIVE DISCTRONIC | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Enter th Mercedes Benz AMG G63 - one of the most iconic SUVs in the world. Powerful Bi-Turbo 5.5 V8 engine producing 536HP and 560TQ to all four wheels, through a smooth 7-Speed G-TRONIC PLUS Transmission with paddle shifts. This is one of the most capable SUVs on the planet, go anywhere, yet with the presence and luxury for the red carpet. Takes you from 0-100kmh in 5 seconds. Sleek White exterior, beautiful Black Designo Diamond stitch leather interior, and AMG styling and 5-Spoke black wheels for a mean and aggressive look.







COMAND Voice command Navigation System, Backup Camera, and Blindspot Assist for all the on-road guidance you need. Enjoy a skyview from the Power Sunroof. Heated and Cooled Premium Leather Seats for maximum comfort Enjoy Satellite radio, Harman Kardon Premium Surround Sound, Comfort Access, Heated Windshield, Climate Control, Multifunctional Leather Steering Wheel, and much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

