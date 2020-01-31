Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL 350 BlueTEC, DIESEL, 7 PASS, NAV, AMG, PANO

2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL 350 BlueTEC, DIESEL, 7 PASS, NAV, AMG, PANO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,947KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4624755
  • Stock #: PC5301
  • VIN: 4JGDF2EE3DA239540
Exterior Colour
Lunar Blue Metallic
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
MERCEDES GL350 | BLUTEC | DIESEL | NAVIGATION | 7 PASSENGER | AMG PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | DISTRONIC | HEATED SEATS | COMFORT ACCESS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The Mercedes GL350 BlueTec features a powerful Diesel V6 perfect for all the adventure your family could ask for! With 7 Passenger seating and a Panoramic sunroof all of your passengers can enjoy the beautiful view while having enough storage space to remain comfortable. Feel safe with knowing that Mercedes Blind Spot detection and Lane Departure warning will always be assisting you. Finally with a Clean Carfax you can buy with comfort knowing the history of this vehicle!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • First Aid Kit
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Rear fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Body side reinforcements
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Rearview monitor
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • In-Dash CD: 6 disc
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Air filtration: active charcoal
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Brake drying
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Shift knob trim: alloy
  • Cargo cover: retractable
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Exhaust tip color: alloy
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Total speakers: 8
  • Regenerative braking system
  • Armrests: rear folding
  • Center console trim: wood
  • Dash trim: wood
  • Door trim: wood
  • Steering wheel trim: alloy
  • Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Axle ratio: 3.45
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Front headrests: power adjustable
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Third row headrests: adjustable
  • Third row seat folding: power
  • Third row seat type: split-bench
  • Upholstery: leatherette
  • Driver adjustable suspension: height
  • Front spring type: pneumatic
  • Rear spring type: pneumatic
  • Self leveling suspension
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Power windows: remotely operated
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Impact sensor: battery disconnect
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Oil monitor
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power outlet(s): 12V
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Taillights: LED
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Phone: hands free
  • Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
  • Rear audio: separate
  • Running boards: illuminated
  • Roof rails color: silver
  • Driver attention alert system
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
  • Satellite communications: mbrace
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Navigation app: Traffic Data
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Connected in-car apps: Facebook
  • Smart device app function: horn/light operation

