2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

MERCEDES GL350 | BLUTEC | DIESEL | NAVIGATION | 7 PASSENGER | AMG PACKAGE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | DISTRONIC | HEATED SEATS | COMFORT ACCESS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX















The Mercedes GL350 BlueTec features a powerful Diesel V6 perfect for all the adventure your family could ask for! With 7 Passenger seating and a Panoramic sunroof all of your passengers can enjoy the beautiful view while having enough storage space to remain comfortable. Feel safe with knowing that Mercedes Blind Spot detection and Lane Departure warning will always be assisting you. Finally with a Clean Carfax you can buy with comfort knowing the history of this vehicle!















Safety Traction Control

First Aid Kit

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Compass

Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Rear fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Suspension Air Suspension Comfort Cargo Area Light

Ambient Lighting Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Braking Assist

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Heated windshield washer jets

Body side reinforcements

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Rearview monitor

Radio: AM/FM

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Anti-theft system: alarm

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

In-Dash CD: 6 disc

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Wheels: alloy

Air filtration: active charcoal

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Knee airbags: driver

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

Brake drying

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Shift knob trim: alloy

Cargo cover: retractable

Center console: front console with storage

One-touch windows: 4

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Exhaust tip color: alloy

Exhaust: dual tip

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Rear wiper: intermittent

Total speakers: 8

Regenerative braking system

Armrests: rear folding

Center console trim: wood

Dash trim: wood

Door trim: wood

Steering wheel trim: alloy

Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener

Liftgate window: fixed

Axle ratio: 3.45

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Side mirrors: heated

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar

Driver seat: heated

Front headrests: power adjustable

Passenger seat: heated

Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining

Third row headrests: adjustable

Third row seat folding: power

Third row seat type: split-bench

Upholstery: leatherette

Driver adjustable suspension: height

Front spring type: pneumatic

Rear spring type: pneumatic

Self leveling suspension

Spare wheel type: steel

Front wipers: rain sensing

Power windows: remotely operated

Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close

Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready

Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Impact sensor: battery disconnect

Camera system: rearview

Floor material: carpet

Oil monitor

Emergency braking preparation

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power outlet(s): 12V

Power windows: lockout button

Taillights: LED

Crumple zones: front

Phone: hands free

Rear air conditioning: independently controlled

Rear audio: separate

Running boards: illuminated

Roof rails color: silver

Driver attention alert system

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver assistance app: roadside assistance

Satellite communications: mbrace

Power door locks: auto-locking

Navigation app: Traffic Data

Window defogger: rear

Connected in-car apps: Facebook

Smart device app function: horn/light operation

