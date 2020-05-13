Menu
Account
Sign In
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Fine Cars

855-322-5672

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL 350/AMG SPORT PKG/ATTENTION ASSIST/PUSH BUTTON START!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL 350/AMG SPORT PKG/ATTENTION ASSIST/PUSH BUTTON START!

Location

Ideal Fine Cars

46 Milvan Drive, Toronto, ON M9L 1Z3

855-322-5672

  1. 5019876
  2. 5019876
  3. 5019876
  4. 5019876
  5. 5019876
  6. 5019876
  7. 5019876
  8. 5019876
  9. 5019876
  10. 5019876
  11. 5019876
  12. 5019876
  13. 5019876
  14. 5019876
  15. 5019876
  16. 5019876
  17. 5019876
  18. 5019876
  19. 5019876
  20. 5019876
  21. 5019876
  22. 5019876
  23. 5019876
  24. 5019876
  25. 5019876
  26. 5019876
  27. 5019876
  28. 5019876
  29. 5019876
  30. 5019876
Contact Seller

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5019876
  • Stock #: 20-059/458
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK, CARFAX VERIFIED, NO ACCIDENTS, PUSH BUTTON START, 360 CAMERA, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PARK ASSIST, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMA ROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, XM RADIO, POWER SEATS AND MUCH MORE!


== About Ideal Fine Cars ==

-> Family owned and operated

-> We have been serving Southern Ontario for over 18 years.

-> We want you to make an informed decision without worry.

-> We focus on providing absolute clarity.

-> We have built our reputation through...

-> Transparency, honesty, integrity and good customer service.

-> UCDA Member. OMVIC Registered.

-> Better Business Bureau A+ customer service record.




== Vehicle Condition & History ==

-> Our vehicles are hand selected.

-> We conduct a multi point inspection to ensure their condition.

-> We will provide you with a complete vehicle history report.

-> High-quality pictures are provided for all vehicles.

-> Check vehicle availability or get a vehicle history report by texting us.




== Certification and Drivability ==

-> This Vehicle has been fully inspected and is fully operational and fully drivable.

-> However, we must state that as per OMVIC regulations,

-> this vehicle is not drivable and not certified.

-> Certification is available for an additional charge of $999.




== Pricing ==

-> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

-> Our BEST price is given first, every time!

-> We want to give you a HAGGLE-FREE and HASSLE-FREE experience.

-> We will also give you the best price on your trade-in the first time.




== Benefits of choosing Ideal Fine Cars ==

-> Financing: Easy, on-the-spot approvals. We'll have you approved at a low preferred rate.

-> Trade-Ins: We accept trade-ins!

-> Warranty: We will help you choose an extended warranty to keep your vehicle protected.

-> Shipping: From our home to yours, Canada-wide shipping offered on all vehicles.

-> Service: We have a state-of-the-art, in-house service department to serve you.





Text us at 647-696-7358 to set up a time to come in and see this vehicle!




See our website for more information about this vehicle:


http://www.idealfinecars.com/

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Parking Sensors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Fine Cars

2018 Audi S5 Coupe S...
 27,000 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan GT-R
 13,000 KM
$104,988 + tax & lic
2019 Porsche Cayenne...
 10,000 KM
$134,988 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Ideal Fine Cars

Ideal Fine Cars

46 Milvan Drive, Toronto, ON M9L 1Z3

Call Dealer

855-322-XXXX

(click to show)

855-322-5672

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory