2013 Mercedes-Benz GL350

NAVIGATION|REARCAM|PANOROOF|7 SEATS

2013 Mercedes-Benz GL350

NAVIGATION|REARCAM|PANOROOF|7 SEATS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4512987
  • Stock #: 218566
  • VIN: 4JGDF2EE4DA218566
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGDF2EE4DA218566, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, Distance Warning, Attention Assist, PARKTRONIC with Active Parking, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, 7-Passengers, Towing Pkg. (7.500lbs Towing Capacity), Black on Black Leather, 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters, Roof Rack, Pwr. & Heated & Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., 115VPower Outlet in Rear Seating Area, Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Foldable Side Mirrors, Pwr. Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Wood/Titanium Trim, Leather Steering with Audio and On-Board Computer Controls, 60/40-split 2nd-row seats with EASY-ENTRY, Power-folding 50/50-split 3rd-row seats, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur: 09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat: 10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun: 11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Send A Message