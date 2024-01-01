Menu
<p>GLK 350 4 MATIC! AWD! LOW KM! ONLT 120000 KM! NAVI! PANORAMIC SUNROOF!</p><p>BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! SMART KEY! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFTGATE! ICE COLD</p><p>A/C! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! NO ANY WARNING </p><p>LIGHT ON! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE</p><p>PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

119,900 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

NAVI CAMERA PANOROOF

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

NAVI CAMERA PANOROOF

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,900KM
Good Condition
VIN WDCGG8JB0DG073675

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,900 KM

GLK 350 4 MATIC! AWD! LOW KM! ONLT 120000 KM! NAVI! PANORAMIC SUNROOF!

BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! SMART KEY! BLUETOOTH! POWER LIFTGATE! ICE COLD

A/C! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! NO ANY WARNING 

LIGHT ON! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE

PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

 

 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class