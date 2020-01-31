2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL ONTARIO SUV, RARE CUPRIT BROWN METALLIC ON MOCHA FULL LEATHER SEATING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER SEATS, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMA ROOF, BLUETOOTH AUDIO AND MORE!









== About Ideal Fine Cars ==



-> Family owned and operated



-> We have been serving Southern Ontario for over 18 years.



-> We want you to make an informed decision without worry.



-> We focus on providing absolute clarity.



-> We have built our reputation through...



-> Transparency, honesty, integrity and good customer service.



-> UCDA Member. OMVIC Registered.



-> Better Business Bureau A+ customer service record.









== Vehicle Condition & History ==



-> Our vehicles are hand selected.



-> We conduct a multi point inspection to ensure their condition.



-> We will provide you with a complete vehicle history report.



-> High-quality pictures are provided for all vehicles.



-> Check vehicle availability or get a vehicle history report by texting us.









== Certification and Drivability ==



-> This Vehicle has been fully inspected and is fully operational and fully drivable.



-> However, we must state that as per OMVIC regulations,



-> this vehicle is not drivable and not certified.



-> Certification is available for an additional charge of $699.









== Pricing ==



-> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.



-> Our BEST price is given first, every time!



-> We want to give you a HAGGLE-FREE and HASSLE-FREE experience.



-> We will also give you the best price on your trade-in the first time.









== Benefits of choosing Ideal Fine Cars ==



-> Financing: Easy, on-the-spot approvals. We'll have you approved at a low preferred rate.



-> Trade-Ins: We accept trade-ins!



-> Warranty: We will help you choose an extended warranty to keep your vehicle protected.



-> Shipping: From our home to yours, Canada-wide shipping offered on all vehicles.



-> Service: We have a state-of-the-art, in-house service department to serve you.











Text us at 647-696-7358 to set up a time to come in and see this vehicle!









See our website for more information about this vehicle:





http://www.idealfinecars.com/





Power Options Power Windows

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features AWD

Navigation System

Parking Sensors

BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.