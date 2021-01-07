2013 Mercedes-Benz ML 350

+ taxes & licensing
416-252-1919
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2013 MERCEDES-BENZ ML350 4MATIC BLUETEC DIESEL - GOURGEOUS ML350 FINISHED IN DIAMOND WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - DRIVERS ASSISTACE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - FRONT COLLISION WARNING - DISTANCE WARNING - ATTENTION ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM WITH SPORT MODE AND COMFORT MODE - MERCEDES-BENZ LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - 20" AMG SPOKE WHEELS - TRAILER HITCH PACKAGE - ALUMINIUM SIDE STEPS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ELECTRIC POWER LIFTGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
***THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH 1-YEAR/UNLIMITED KMS WARRANTY AT NO EXTRA CHARGE***
EXCELLENT CONDITION - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED - COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 99,000KM - $26,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
